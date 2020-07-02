Ahead of holiday weekend, Maryland reports 505 new cases of coronavirus

Maryland officials confirmed 505 new cases and nine new fatalities from the coronavirus Thursday, days before Fourth of July gatherings that officials warn could potentially further the spread of COVID-19.
Unlike other states, Maryland’s virus-related metrics have experienced a downward trend over the past month, with the state reporting fewer new cases in June than it had in either April or May. With Thursday’s additions, the state has reported 68,423 confirmed infections and 3,086 deaths from the virus during the pandemic. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cautioned ahead of the holiday weekend that the virus remains a threat.
“This crisis is not behind us,” Hogan said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Public Works. “We cannot afford to stop being vigilant and cautious.”
Avoiding further spread of the coronavirus is being balanced in the state with continued efforts to safely reopen businesses. More than 56,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Maryland last week, the most the state has reported since the week that ended May 9. The past four weeks, nearly all of June, combined for nearly 200,000 new claims.
Last week, the Maryland Department of Labor reported it has processed 95.6% of the more than 570,000 claims, with almost 450,000 approved to receive benefits.
After three consecutive days of increasing hospitalizations, the state’s count of current patients dropped Thursday from 461 to 441. Before the three days of increases, Maryland reported 32 straight days of declining hospitalizations.
The state’s reported seven-day average positivity rate was below 5% for a seventh straight day, halfway to the World Health Organization recommendation of 14 consecutive days beneath 5% before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
As of Thursday morning, Maryland is one of 26 states with a seven-day rolling positivity rate beneath 5%, though the state has the second-highest rate among those states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
This article will be updated.