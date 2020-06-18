Maryland reports fewest new coronavirus cases since March 31 as hospitalization declines continue

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend reopenings after two weeks of a positivity rate below 15%. The CDC’s official recommendation is that states don’t enter the second phase of their reopening process until they have 14 days of positivity rates under 15% with a median time of test order-to-result of three days or less. To enter a third phase, the recommendation is under 10% for two weeks with a result return time of two days or less. Maryland’s single- and seven-day average positivity rates have both been beneath 10% each day since June 2, according to the state data; Maryland officials have not provided information on test return times.