Maryland reaches three straight weeks of coronavirus hospitalization declines

The state reported a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.81%, which remains outside of the World Health Organization recommendation of 14 straight days of positivity rates — the rate at which those tested for the virus are confirmed to have it — of 5% or lower before governments consider easing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend reopenings after two weeks of a positivity rate below 15%.