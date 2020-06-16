Maryland’s latest coronavirus metrics remain in decline

Maryland officials reported 377 new cases and 34 new fatalities from the coronavirus Tuesday, continuing the overall downward trends of those metrics as hospitalizations also remain in decline.
The number of patients that state officials reported as currently hospitalized in Maryland dropped for the 20th straight day. With 742 patients reported as of Tuesday morning, the state’s number of current hospitalizations has dropped by nearly 1,000 since May 6.
With Tuesday’s additions, Maryland has 62,409 confirmed infections and 2,851 confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The state is reporting a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 6.20% as Maryland draws closer to the World Health Organization-recommended mark of lower than 5%. The WHO recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates — the rate at which those tested for the virus are confirmed to have it — of 5% or lower before governments consider easing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, Maryland has one of the 10 highest positivity rates in the country and is one of 16 states with a positivity rate higher than 5%, according to Johns Hopkins.
This article will be updated.