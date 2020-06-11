Maryland coronavirus hospitalization drop further as state passes 60,000 infections

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment system has been plagued with various issues as a result of the coronavirus, some of those who have used it told The Baltimore Sun. This surge of user issues prompted the state’s Congressional delegation to send a letter to Hogan demanding fixes. Another 1.5 million people nationwide applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week. More than 53,000 of those new claims came in Maryland, an increase of more than 10,000 from the week before.