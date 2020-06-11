Maryland coronavirus hospitalization drop further as state passes 60,000 infections

With 902 hospitalizations reported, Maryland officials reported a 15th straight day of declines in the number of current hospitalizations Thursday, extending the state’s longest streak of days in which the number of patients dropped from one day to the next.
The state added 732 new confirmed infections to its total, pushing that tally past 60,000 in the nearly three months since Maryland reported its first case.
Maryland has reported fewer than 40 new fatalities associated with COVID-19 for eight straight days, with 31 reported Thursday. Deaths are not always reported on the date they occur. The death toll in Maryland is now 2,750.
Data posted to the state’s coronavirus-focused website indicates that about half of those victims were residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, but an analysis by The Baltimore Sun showed that the state under-publicized that data and the portion of victims who were nursing residents is closer to two-thirds of Maryland’s total.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state would expand its reopening process this week and next, with increased indoor dining and the opening of indoor gyms among the upcoming changes.
Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment system has been plagued with various issues as a result of the coronavirus, some of those who have used it told The Baltimore Sun. This surge of user issues prompted the state’s Congressional delegation to send a letter to Hogan demanding fixes. Another 1.5 million people nationwide applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week. More than 53,000 of those new claims came in Maryland, an increase of more than 10,000 from the week before.
