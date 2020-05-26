Maryland’s streak of declining coronavirus hospitalizations comes to end

Current hospitalizations from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, represent the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is most strongly considering in its determination of continued reopening of Maryland. The 1,279 hospitalizations reported Monday were the state’s fewest since April 17, but the count climbed to 1,315 on Tuesday. The state’s count of current patients has declined in 17 of the past 20 days since there were 1,707 patients May 6.