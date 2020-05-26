Maryland’s streak of declining coronavirus hospitalizations comes to end

Maryland’s lengthy streak of declining current coronavirus hospitalizations came to an end Tuesday although overall virus-related hospitalizations have generally fallen over the last 20 days, according to the latest figures released by the state Department of Health.
Current hospitalizations from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, represent the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is most strongly considering in its determination of continued reopening of Maryland. The 1,279 hospitalizations reported Monday were the state’s fewest since April 17, but the count climbed to 1,315 on Tuesday. The state’s count of current patients has declined in 17 of the past 20 days since there were 1,707 patients May 6.
The state reported 535 new cases of the virus — the smallest one-day increase since April 21 — bringing Maryland’s count of confirmed infections to 47,687. An additional 30 fatalities were reported Tuesday, though deaths aren’t always reported on the day they happened. In all, the virus has killed 2,217 Marylanders, not including 116 deaths attributed to COVID-19 but not confirmed by a laboratory test.
