Maryland sees 1,111 new cases of coronavirus, hospitalizations stay flat

Maryland officials reported 1,111 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, slightly lower than the previous day and pushing the total count to 30,485.
The state also reported 52 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing Maryland’s death toll to 1,453, which excludes an additional 107 fatalities believed to be caused by the virus, but not confirmed by a laboratory test.
The state also reported 1,674 hospitalizations — nine fewer than the day before — with 571 patients requiring intensive care. The state reported a decline in overall hospitalizations of nine people fewer than the day before and a drop in ICU patients as well.
The implementation of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s three-phase reopening plan is dependent on the decline or flattening of the number of cases that require hospitalization and intensive care.
