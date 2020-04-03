Coronavirus death toll in Maryland reaches 42, total case count at least 2,758

Another six people have died from the coronavirus in Maryland, pushing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 42 as the number of positive cases jumped 18%, as of Friday, according to the state health department.
A total of 2,758 people in Maryland have been confirmed to have the acute respiratory disease that has infected more than a million people across the world in a global pandemic and prompted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to order residents to stay home except for essential activities.
Hogan, a Republican, acknowledged the challenges facing Marylanders — a record 84,000 of whom filed for unemployment last week — in the latest of a series of public service announcement videos released by his office.
“I know how difficult this is on each and every one of you," the governor said in the video. "There’s a great deal of fear and anxiety, and the truth is that none of us really know how bad this is going to get or how long it’s going to last. But I can promise you there are a great many dedicated people doing tremendous things, working around the clock, and doing their very best to help keep Marylanders safe.
“In the days to come, we’re going to need to depend on each other, to look out for one another and to take care of each other, because we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”
The number of negative tests administered by the state has reached nearly 21,000. The state health department said 664 people have been hospitalized for treatment and another 159 have been released from isolation.
While the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk for COVID-19, and outbreaks have been reported at several nursing homes in the region, young people are far from immune to the disease, which is infecting them just as often as older adults.
Of the total cases reported Friday, 70% were younger than 60 — and nearly a third were younger than 40.
The state said 1,435 of those infected were women, and 1,323 were men.
Maryland requested more than a million masks, gloves and face shields — and 15,000 body bags — from the federal government, but has received only a small fraction of those supplies as it tries to prepare for continued increases in new coronavirus cases.
The state health department has not identified the patients who have died from COVID-19. But the state said nine have died in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; five have died in Carroll; four have died in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City; three have died in Baltimore County; two have died in Howard and Frederick counties; and one has died in Howard, Cecil and Charles counties.