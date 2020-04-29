xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reaches cusp of 1,000 confirmed dead from coronavirus

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 29, 2020 10:00 AM

Maryland on Wednesday neared the cusp of 1,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state reported 56 new victims Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 985. The deaths account for a fraction of Maryland’s overall count of confirmed cases, 20,849, with 736 new infections reported Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, more than half of Maryland’s deaths and more than a fifth of the state’s cases were in nursing homes or similar facilities, according to data the state released for the first time Tuesday evening.

