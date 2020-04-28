Maryland passes 20,000 infections, nears 1,000 deaths from coronavirus

Maryland reported 626 new cases and 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
The additions bring the state to 20,113 infections and 929 victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Another 87 deaths are considered to be probably caused by the virus, though laboratory tests didn’t confirm those infections.
Including negative tests, Maryland added 2,809 test results to its records Tuesday, a steep drop after consecutive days with more than 7,000 results reported as the 500,000 tests purchased from South Korea are put to use.
Those additional tests have factored into a jump in Maryland’s confirmed cases. Since Friday, the state has seen a 21% increase in confirmed infections, with the five of the past six days among Maryland’s seven highest additions of new cases.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he won’t initiate his plan to reopen the state until there is a 14-day downward trend in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Maryland has yet to have more than two consecutive days with fewer new cases than the prior day. The state has reported fewer than 50 deaths all but two days the past week, though Saturday’s 74 additional victims and Tuesday’s 71 are Maryland’s single-day highs.
Maryland hospitals currently have 1,528 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus, with 551 of those in intensive care. There have been 1,295 of those infected who have been released from isolation.
