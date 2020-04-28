Maryland passes 20,000 infections, nears 1,000 deaths from coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he won’t initiate his plan to reopen the state until there is a 14-day downward trend in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Maryland has yet to have more than two consecutive days with fewer new cases than the prior day. The state has reported fewer than 50 deaths all but two days the past week, though Saturday’s 74 additional victims and Tuesday’s 71 are Maryland’s single-day highs.