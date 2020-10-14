Maryland reports 575 cases, 9 deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to climb

Maryland officials reported 575 new cases of the coronavirus and nine new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb.
Wednesday’s additions bring the state to 132,918 confirmed infections and 3,877 fatalities during the pandemic’s seven months. Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland has the 28th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
On Tuesday, the state reported that there were more than 100 patients requiring intensive care for the first time in a month. By Wednesday, that number was even higher, at 113 ICU cases. Overall, the state reported 417 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, up from Tuesday’s 402.
Hopkins calculates the seven-day positivity rate for Maryland and the other 49 states by determining the percentage of people who test positive for the virus in a weeklong span. Through Wednesday’s data, Hopkins had Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate at 5.44%, the fourth straight day that figure has declined. It’s the 21st lowest rate among states.
Maryland itself, meanwhile, reported its seven-day positivity rate to be 3.09% on Wednesday, up significantly from Tuesday’s 2.87%. The two entities calculate positivity differently. While Maryland determines positivity using the percentage of tests conducted that return a positive result, Hopkins uses the people tested — meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation. Maryland has performed the 31st most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
The state’s figure has been beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26, while Hopkins' method hasn’t produced a rate below 4.5% since Aug. 31 and has been above 5% since Sept. 27.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days in which fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions.
