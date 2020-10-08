761 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths added to Maryland’s counts as hospitalizations surpass 400 for first time since August

Maryland officials reported 761 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, the state’s third time confirming more than 700 new infections in October after doing so four times in all of September.
Along with six new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Thursday’s additions bring the state to 129,425 confirmed infections and 3,835 fatalities during the pandemic’s seven months. Through Wednesday’s data, Maryland has the 28th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state reported 403 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, up from Wednesday’s 391, which places Maryland’s hospitals above 400 patients for the first time since Aug. 28. Of those hospitalizations, 98 require intensive care, the most since Sept. 8.
In addition to its per-capita comparisons of states, Hopkins also calculates the seven-day positivity rate for Maryland and the other 49 states by determining the percentage of people who test positive for the virus in a weeklong span. Through Wednesday’s data, Hopkins had Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate fall below 6% for the first time in three days, though only marginally to 5.98%. That’s the 24th lowest among states and more than double the 2.90% figure the state itself reported Wednesday.
The two entities calculate positivity differently from each other. While Maryland determines positivity using the percentage of tests conducted that return a positive result, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation. In essence, almost 3% of tests over the past week have come back positive, while about 6% of the people newly tested in that time have had a confirmed infection.
Maryland has performed the 27th most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
Maryland reported its seven-day positivity rate to be 2.79% on Thursday, its lowest point in eight days. The state’s figure has been beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26, while Hopkins' method hasn’t produced a rate below 4.5% since Aug. 31 while being above 5% all but four days since Sept. 4.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days in which fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland has spent more than three months under that threshold, it first began its reopening processes before hitting that benchmark.
Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to have a clear effect on the state’s businesses. The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday that more than 30,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits last week, more than double the prior week’s count and the first time the state had that many new claimants since mid-July.
