Maryland reports no new virus deaths for first time since March, opens October by surpassing 125,000 cases

Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Wednesday’s data as 5.20%, the 24th lowest among states. Hopkins’ figure for the state has increased for six straight days, while being at least 5% for the previous four. While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.