Maryland reports no new virus deaths for first time since March, opens October by surpassing 125,000 cases

Every day of April through September, Maryland officials reported at least one death associated with the effects of the coronavirus, peaking at 74 in May before often settling in single digits beginning in July. But on Thursday, the first day of October, the state added no fatalities to its COVID-19 death count for the first time since the pandemic’s early days in late March.
Maryland officials reported 785 new cases of the coronavirus — the largest one-day increase since Sept. 12 — to bring the state above 125,000 confirmed cases. With the state reporting no new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the death toll remained 3,805. Deaths, however, are not always reported the day they occur.
Through Wednesday’s data, Maryland has the 27th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state reported 331 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, down from Wednesday’s 334. Of those hospitalizations, 74 are requiring intensive care, a one-day decrease of three. Maryland reported 112 ICU cases Sept. 1.
Maryland’s reported seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of virus tests that return positive results during a weeklong period, jumped by 0.2 percentage points to 2.88%. . The state has reported a rate below 3% for 12 consecutive days, beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days where fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland has spent more than three months under that threshold, it first began its reopening processes before hitting that benchmark.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Wednesday’s data as 5.20%, the 24th lowest among states. Hopkins’ figure for the state has increased for six straight days, while being at least 5% for the previous four. While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.
Maryland has performed the 26th most tests per capita, according to Hopkins. The state reported fewer test results in September than it did in August.
