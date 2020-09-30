Maryland reports fewer coronavirus tests in September than August, adds 16,500 cases, 193 deaths in month

On the final day of September, Maryland officials reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus and three new fatalities associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Those additions brought the state to 16,476 infections and 193 virus-related deaths reported in the sixth full month of the pandemic.
May remains the state’s worst month in both measures, with more than 31,000 confirmed infections and at least 1,364 fatalities. The state confirmed 19,903 cases and 250 deaths in August and 20,787 cases and 300 deaths in July.
Although Maryland had increased its number of reported test results each month of the pandemic, September marked the first time the number of tests reported declined from the previous. After the state reported more than 723,000 tests in August, September saw about 669,000 added to Maryland’s total, a decrease of about 7.5%.
In all, the coronavirus has infected at least 124,725 Marylanders, with its effects killing at least 3,805. Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland has the 26th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state reported 335 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, down from Tuesday’s 344. Of those hospitalizations, 77 are requiring intensive care, a one-day decrease of two.
Maryland’s reported seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of virus tests that return positive results during a weeklong period, was 2.68%, whereas Tuesday’s figure was 2.59%. That measure has increased for five straight days, though the state has reported a rate below 3% for 11 consecutive days, beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days where fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland has spent more than three months under that threshold using its methodology, it first began its reopening processes before hitting that benchmark.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Tuesday’s data as 5.13%, the third straight day at or above 5% after four straight days beneath that benchmark. Hopkins also tracks positivity for the other 49 states and has Maryland with the 23rd lowest rate among states. While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.
Using Hopkins' determination, Maryland entered September with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.30% amid an 18-day streak beneath 5%, during which the state’s rate was never lower than 4.13%. While Hopkins had Maryland spending nearly two of the month with a rate exceeding 6%, the state’s methodology, where repeat tests are included in the calculation, had Maryland go from a 3.36% seven-day rate the last day of August to Wednesday’s 2.68%.
Maryland has performed the 26th most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
