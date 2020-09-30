Maryland reports fewer coronavirus tests in September than August, adds 16,500 cases, 193 deaths in month

Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Tuesday’s data as 5.13%, the third straight day at or above 5% after four straight days beneath that benchmark. Hopkins also tracks positivity for the other 49 states and has Maryland with the 23rd lowest rate among states. While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.