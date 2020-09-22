Maryland positivity rate drops again as state adds 344 cases, 9 deaths to coronavirus totals

About 43% of Tuesday’s new cases are in residents who are in their 20s or 30s, an age range representing 27% of Maryland’s overall population, according to U.S. census data. The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate in residents older than 35 years old, 2.16%, is at its lowest point during the pandemic. The rate for those under 35 is 3.76%; a week ago, the under-35 rate was 5.05%.