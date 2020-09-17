Maryland’s coronavirus tallies grow by 631 cases, 5 deaths; state surpasses 15,000 hospitalizations since start of pandemic

About 57% of Tuesday’s new cases are in residents who are older than 10 but younger than 40, an age range representing 40% of Maryland’s overall population, according to U.S. census data. The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate in residents under 35 years old, 4.75%, was below 5% for a second straight day and has declined for four consecutive days. At 2.53%, the rate in residents older than 35 has not been lower during the course of the pandemic.