Maryland adds 336 coronavirus cases; Hopkins positivity rate remains above 6%

Maryland reported 336 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday — the second straight day the state has confirmed its fewest new infections in more than two months — with another nine infections of resulting in death.
The additions raised the state’s totals to 113,575 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 3,672 virus-related fatalities. Maryland entered Wednesday with the 20th most infections and 12th most deaths per capita among all states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Hopkins also has Maryland with the 25th lowest seven-day positivity rate among states. Through Tuesday’s data, Hopkins' positivity rate figure for Maryland is 6.1%, meaning of the individuals tested during the past week, that percent have received a positive result. For four straight days, Hopkins' figure for the state has exceeded 5%, the benchmark that the World Health Organization recommends governments to spend two weeks beneath before easing virus-related restrictions.
Meanwhile, Maryland’s reported seven-day positivity rate, calculated using differently than Hopkins', was 3.7%. While Hopkins' rate represents the percentage of people who test positive among those who are tested, the state derives its figure using the proportion of positive results among all tests conducted. That means multiple tests on the same individuals are counted in the state’s formula — but not Hopkins' — as long as they are not performed the same day at the same location.
Among states, Maryland has performed the 22nd most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
The state reported that its hospitals have 370 patients currently facing the virus, with 95 in intensive care. That’s Maryland’s fewest ICU cases since there were 94 on March 29.
