Maryland reports 356 new coronavirus cases as Hopkins positivity rate continues to climb

The trend follows three straight weeks where Maryland met the WHO benchmark using Hopkins’ calculation, which differs from the state’s. While Hopkins focuses on new cases among new people tested over a weeklong period, Maryland determines its rate by the average percentage of tests that return a positive result during the previous seven days. The difference means Maryland’s formula includes multiple tests performed on the same individuals — as long as they weren’t performed the same day at the same location — while Hopkins’ method does not include those repeat tests.