Maryland reports 356 new coronavirus cases as Hopkins positivity rate continues to climb

The percentage of newly tested Maryland residents who are positive for the coronavirus is at its highest level since late July, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Through Monday’s data, Hopkins has Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate at 6.23%, the highest that figure has been since July 29. It’s the fourth straight day Hopkins, which calculates the rates of all 50 states, has had Maryland’s rate above 5%, the World Health Organization-recommended benchmark for governments to ease virus-related restrictions.
The trend follows three straight weeks where Maryland met the WHO benchmark using Hopkins’ calculation, which differs from the state’s. While Hopkins focuses on new cases among new people tested over a weeklong period, Maryland determines its rate by the average percentage of tests that return a positive result during the previous seven days. The difference means Maryland’s formula includes multiple tests performed on the same individuals — as long as they weren’t performed the same day at the same location — while Hopkins’ method does not include those repeat tests.
Maryland reported its positivity rate Tuesday to be 3.68, a decline from Monday’s 3.84%. That had been the state’s highest reported rate since Aug. 8, when it last reported a rate above 4% at 4.03%.
The change in positivity rate comes on a day Maryland confirmed 356 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the state to 113,239 confirmed infections. Of those, 3,663 have resulted in death, with three new fatalities reported Tuesday.
Maryland’s hospitals have 365 patients currently facing the virus’ effects, with 102 of those requiring intensive care.
