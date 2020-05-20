xml:space="preserve">
Maryland coronavirus hospitalizations continue decline as state reaches 2,000 deaths

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
May 20, 2020 9:59 AM

A day after adding a single-day high in new cases of the coronavirus, Maryland reported an additional 777 infections and 41 deaths from COVID-19.

The state’s count of patients currently hospitalized, the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is most closely monitoring in determining the next steps in Maryland’s reopening process, declined for the fourth straight day and 12th time in the past two weeks.

With confirmed counts of 42,323 cases and 2,004 fatalities, Maryland is also reporting 1,410 current hospitalizations, with 539 of those cases requiring intensive care.

This article will be updated.

