Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate declines for first time in 11 days as state adds 413 cases, 6 deaths

Maryland officials reported 413 new cases of the coronavirus and six new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while the state’s reported seven-day positivity rate declined for the first time in 11 days.
Tuesday’s additions bring the state to 128,204 confirmed infections and 3,823 fatalities during the nearly seven months of the pandemic. Through Monday’s data, Maryland has the 26th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state reported 360 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, up from Monday’s 338 and the most since Sept. 15. Of those hospitalizations, 88 are requiring intensive care, a one-day increase of three.
Maryland’s reported seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of virus tests that return positive results during a weeklong period, was 2.95%, ending a 10-day streak where that figure exceeded the day prior. After two consecutive weeks of reporting a rate beneath 3%, the state had surpassed that rate the previous two days, though the figure has beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days where fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland has spent more than three months under that threshold, it first began its reopening processes before hitting that benchmark.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-data positivity rate through Monday’s data as 6.00%, the 26th lowest among states. It’s the first time since Sept. 18 the university’s figure has reached that point, though it has been at least 5% all but four days since Sept. 4, never being lower than 4.88% in that time.
While Maryland determines positivity using tests conducted, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation. Maryland has performed the 27th most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
