Maryland begins September with 614 new coronavirus cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

On Tuesday, the first day of the seventh calendar month that Maryland has faced the coronavirus pandemic, the state reported 614 new infections and five new fatalities caused by COVID-19, the disease brought on by the virus.
The additions bring Maryland to 108,863 confirmed cases of the virus, with 3,617 resulting in death. Through August, Maryland had the 21st most confirmed cases per capita among all states and the 12th most virus-related deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Despite reporting fewer than 600 new cases seven of the final nine days of the month, Maryland reported more than 19,900 new cases in August, about 800 fewer than it reported in July and less than 200 fewer than it reported in April, the first full month of the pandemic. But Maryland also reported nearly 723,000 test results in August, more than in April and July combined. Maryland is performing the 20th most tests per capita among states, according to Hopkins.
The state’s increase in testing has coincided with a downward trend in the state’s seven-day average positivity rate, which calculates the percentage of tests in a weeklong period that return a positive result. Tuesday’s rate of 3.39% is more than a full percentage point beneath the 4.47% figure Maryland reported Aug. 1.
Since June 26, Maryland has reported its seven-day rate as being beneath 5%, the World Health Organization’s recommended benchmark for governments to ease virus-related restrictions. The state’s rate has been beneath 4% since Aug. 8.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity rate differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-day rolling rate for the final week of August as the 19th lowest among states. While Maryland determines positivity using the percent of positive tests among test results, Hopkins uses the rate of new cases among people tested, meaning each individual tested is included only once in the calculation, even if he or she is tested multiple times. The state’s formula includes those repeat tests.
Using Hopkins’ methodology, Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.30% through Monday’s data, the 18th straight day below 5%.
Maryland reported that its hospitals have 385 patients currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, with 112 of those cases requiring intensive care, the most since Aug. 16.
This article will be updated.