Maryland begins September with 614 new coronavirus cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

Despite reporting fewer than 600 new cases seven of the final nine days of the month, Maryland reported more than 19,900 new cases in August, about 800 fewer than it reported in July and less than 200 fewer than it reported in April, the first full month of the pandemic. But Maryland also reported nearly 723,000 test results in August, more than in April and July combined. Maryland is performing the 20th most tests per capita among states, according to Hopkins.