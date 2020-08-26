Maryland confirms 440 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Maryland officials confirmed 440 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the second straight day with fewer than 500 new infections, with 10 more deaths from the virus reported, as well.
Wednesday’s additions bring Maryland to 105,486 confirmed infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 3,574 virus-related fatalities.
Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland has the 19th-highest number of cases per capita among all states and 12th-most deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
The number of virus patients in intensive care units rose back above 100 on Wednesday, jumping by nine to 106. Maryland hospitals have 432 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus, a sizable increase from Tuesday’s 411.
Including Wednesday’s 3.35%, Maryland has reported a seven-day average testing positivity rate, the percentage of tests during a weeklong period that return a positive result, below 5% for two consecutive months. The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days with a rate of 5% or lower before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
Maryland’s trend has much to do with a statewide increase in testing. When the state first reported a seven-day rate under 5% on June 26, its single-day high for number of test results was about 16,300; it entered Wednesday having surpassed that figure 37 times in the past two months. Maryland has reported the 20th-most test results per capita among all states, according to Hopkins.
The state’s positivity rate is calculated using those test results, meaning multiple tests on one individual are all included in the calculation unless the tests were performed the same day at the same location. But Hopkins determines positivity rates for Maryland and the other 49 states by dividing the number of cases by the number of people tested, removing those repeat tests from the calculation.
Using Hopkins’ formula, Maryland had the 19th-lowest positivity rate among all states at 4.32% through Tuesday’s data, the 12th straight day Hopkins’ rate for the state was beneath 5%.
