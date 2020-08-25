ICU cases again beneath 100 as Maryland reports 377 new cases, 10 new deaths from coronavirus

Maryland officials reported 377 new cases and 10 new fatalities from the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state to 105,046 infections and 3,564 deaths because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The state reported that 411 patients are currently hospitalized because of the virus, an increase of four from Monday. But with 97 in intensive care units — six fewer than Monday — Maryland has reported its fewest current ICU cases since late March.
Maryland’s reported seven-day average testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests in a weeklong period that return a positive result, came in at 3.25% on Tuesday. For nearly two months, the state’s figure has been below 5%, the World Health Organization’s recommended benchmark for governments to ease virus-related restrictions, while Maryland has not reported a seven-day rate above 4% since Aug. 8.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for entering a third reopening phase call for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10% with a median test result return time of fewer than two days. The state has not reported a seven-day rate above 10% since June 3 but is not reporting its average test return time, and some residents have complained of long delays in getting results.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which uses a different calculation than the state to determine positivity rate, had Maryland with the 18th lowest seven-day rate among all states through Monday’s data. While Maryland calculates its rate by dividing positive tests by total tests performed, Hopkins’ formula divides confirmed cases by the number of people tested, meaning multiple tests performed on the same individuals are not included.
At 4.39%, Hopkins’ rate for Maryland has been beneath 5% for 11 straight days, the longest streak since a 19-day stretch that ended in early July.
Through Monday’s data, Maryland ranks 21st among all states in tests per capita, 19th in cases per capita and 12th in deaths per capita, according to Hopkins.
