Maryland’s coronavirus caseload grows by 580 as state reports 9 new deaths

Maryland confirmed 580 new infections and nine new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday.
The additions bring the state to at least 102,229 cases and 3,531 fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Through Wednesday’s data, Maryland ranked 18th in infections per capita and 12th in deaths per capita among the 50 states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Maryland hospitals have 455 current patients as of Thursday morning, a decrease from Wednesday’s 475. The number of cases requiring intensive care, 107, equaled Wednesday’s count.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of virus tests that return a positive result over the course of a week, was 3.29% on Thursday, the 12th straight day Maryland’s reported rate has been below 4%. The figure has been reported to be beneath 5% every day since June 26, a span of nearly eight weeks.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before governments ease virus-related restrictions. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for entering a third reopening phase call for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10% with a median test result return time of fewer than two days.
The state has not reported a seven-day rate above 10% since June 3 but is not reporting its average test return time, and some residents have complained of long delays in getting results.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity rate differently than the state and reports its figure a day later, had Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate below 5% for the sixth straight day, remaining at 4.40% through Wednesday’s data. Hopkins tracks the positivity rates in all 50 states using cases and people, while Maryland uses tests, meaning Hopkins’ calculation does not include multiple tests performed on the same individual. Maryland has the 15th-lowest rate among states using Hopkins’ calculation method.
Of the 1.7 million tests Maryland has reported performing, almost 506,000 have been on people who had been tested previously. About 8.6% of the nearly 1.2 million residents tested have received at least one positive result. Maryland has performed the 22nd most tests per capita among states, according to Hopkins.
Maryland’s daily count of new cases is beneath the increases the state saw in late July, as is the number of new weekly unemployment claims, though the figures remain far above traditional counts. The state reported Thursday that there were more than 14,000 new claims for benefits last week, up by about 1,000 from the prior week but still a decrease of 4,000 from the week before that. The state reported fewer than 4,000 new claims the week that ended March 14, just before the figure spiked to 42,000 as the pandemic shutters businesses statewide.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced he is seeking an additional $300 in weekly benefits for those in the state who are unemployed.
