Maryland confirms 414 new coronavirus infections, fewest since July 6

Maryland’s count of new coronavirus cases Wednesday was 414, meaning the state has now confirmed 101,649 infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. It marks the lowest number of daily new cases since July 6 and the fourth straight day the state has reported fewer than 600 new cases, the longest streak since a monthlong stretch from June 14 to July 11.
With 11 more virus-related fatalities reported, the official death toll rose to 3,522 Marylanders. It’s the fifth time since Aug. 2 the state has reported double-digit deaths.
Maryland’s reported seven-day average testing positivity rate has been below 5% every day since June 26, with the state’s figure being beneath 4% for 11 straight days.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before governments ease virus-related restrictions. The CDC guidelines for entering a third reopening phase call for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10% with a median test result return time of fewer than two days.
The state is not reporting its average test return time and some residents have complained of long delays in getting results.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which calculates positivity rate in differently than the state, had Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate as 4.40% through Tuesday’s data, the fifth straight day its figure for the state has been beneath 5%.
Hopkins calculates the rate of all states using cases, while Maryland’s approach uses tests, meaning multiple tests results on the same individuals are included as long as the tests were not performed the same day at the same location. With Hopkins’ approach, Maryland had the 15th lowest seven-day positivity rate in the nation entering Wednesday.
Through Tuesday, Maryland ranked 21st in tests per capita, 18th in cases per capita and 12th in deaths per capita among all states, according to Hopkins.
The state’s hospitals have reported fewer than 150 patients currently requiring virus-related intensive care every day since July 2, with Tuesday’s 107 ICU cases an increase of five from Tuesday. Maryland has 475 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus’ effects, an increase of 22.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.