Maryland reports 520 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Maryland officials reported 520 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, with seven more cases resulting in death.
The state has now confirmed 101,235 infections and 3,511 fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Maryland hospitals had 453 virus patients as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 18 from Monday, with 102 of those cases requiring intensive care, a decline of four.
Maryland reported its seven-day average testing positivity rate, the percent of tests for the virus that return a positive result, to be a record-low 3.21%. The state’s reported rate has been below 5% every day since June 26 and below 4% all but one day since Aug. 7.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which calculates positivity rate in a different manner than the state, had Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate as the 15th lowest among all states through Monday’s data. Hopkins calculates its rate using cases, while Maryland’s approach uses tests, meaning multiple tests results on the same individuals are included as long as the tests were not performed the same day at the same location.
Hopkins has Maryland’s seven-day rate, determined by dividing new cases by total people tested, at 4.42% through Monday’s, the fourth straight day its figure for the state has been beneath 5%.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before governments ease virus-related restrictions. The CDC guidelines for entering a third reopening phase call for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10%, which Maryland has achieved in both its single-day and seven-day rates, with a median test result return time of fewer than two days. The state is not reporting its average test return time.
