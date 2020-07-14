Maryland reports 733 new coronavirus cases, most since early June

Maryland’s uptick in new cases of the coronavirus continued Tuesday with 733 new confirmed infections, the state’s largest daily increase since June 5
The state has reported eight straight days of at least 400 new cases, a mark it was beneath for 16 of the previous 23 days. Maryland has confirmed 74,260 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
There were also eight more fatalities reported Tuesday, bringing the virus’ death toll in Maryland to 3,202. State officials have reported fewer than 20 new victims every day since June 25.
Although the state’s reported seven-day average testing positivity rate was beneath 5% for the 19th straight day, Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center has Maryland’s rolling positivity rate at 5.61% through Monday’s data, making it one of 32 states with a rate over 5%. The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates of 5% or lower before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
The difference in Hopkins’ positivity-rate figure and the state’s comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
With 415 current hospitalizations, the state’s streak of four consecutive days with fewer than 400 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus came to an end, with 29 more current patients reported than Monday.
