Maryland reports 463 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Maryland reported 463 new coronavirus cases Friday, and 12 more deaths. In total, the state has reported nearly 72,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths from the pandemic.
Friday marked the 15th consecutive day that the state has reported fewer than 20 deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Maryland had no day with fewer than 20 deaths between April 10 and June 6.
Friday also marked the 15th straight day that Maryland reported a testing positivity rate below 5%, as the state reported a rate of 4.34%. The World Health Organization recommends that governments have a seven-day average rate below 5% for 14 days before they begin reopening measures. So Thursday was an important milestone, although the state already began reopening in earnest.
Thursday’s 586 new cases broke Maryland’s five-day streak of fewer than 500 new confirmed cases, but Friday’s tally dropped below this benchmark once more.
The number of new cases have ticked up a bit recently, but remains well below the numbers from Maryland’s peak, when, at times, the state reported more than 1,000 cases per day.
The state also reported 385 people hospitalized as a result of the virus on Friday, 21 fewer than Thursday. About 30% of those hospitalized were in intensive care units.