Maryland reaches 14 straight days of average coronavirus testing positivity rate beneath 5%

For the first time since state officials began tracking the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, Maryland has reported 14 straight days of a seven-day average testing positivity rate below 5%, matching the World Health Organization recommendation of such a stretch before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
Thursday’s reported rate of 4.53% is a steep drop from the state’s peak seven-day average rate of 26.92% on April 17. The rate fell below 20% on May 12 and 10% on June 2. Much of Maryland’s decline in positivity rate coincided with increased testing in the state.
Maryland is currently one of 19 states with a seven-day rolling positivity rate beneath 5%, though its rate is the highest of those 19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. As recently as last month, Maryland’s average positivity rate ranked in the 10 highest nationwide. Now, there are 10 states with rates twice as high as Maryland’s, Hopkins researchers say.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
The state reported 586 new cases and 11 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing Maryland to 71,447 confirmed infections and at least 3,160 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
Current hospitalizations, which dropped beneath 400 for the first since March on Wednesday, rose back above that benchmark Thursday at 406.
