Maryland drops beneath 400 coronavirus hospitalizations for first time since March

Maryland confirmed 465 new cases and nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, the fifth straight day with fewer than 500 new infections and 13th consecutive day in which the state reported fewer than 20 new fatalities.
There have been 70,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,149 deaths caused by its effects in Maryland during the course of the pandemic.
After the state’s reported count of current hospitalizations increased by one from Monday to Tuesday, the figure declined Wednesday to 398, falling below 400 for the first time since March 31.
Maryland has reported a seven-day average positivity beneath 5% for 13 straight days, one day shy of the World Health Organization recommendation of 14 straight days with a rate no higher than 5% before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate ranks 20th among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. There are 22 states with rates below 5%.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
This article will be updated.