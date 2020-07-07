Maryland reaches 70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but trends continue downward

Through Monday’s data, Maryland is one of 22 states with a seven-day rolling positivity rate beneath 5%, having the 18th lowest rate overall, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.