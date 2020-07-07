Maryland reaches 70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but trends continue downward

Maryland confirmed 492 new cases and 19 new fatalities from the coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the state’s caseload beyond 70,000 as daily counts of new infections trend downward.
After Maryland reported passing 60,000 confirmed cases June 11, it took nearly a month for the state to reach the 70,396 infections that state officials reported Tuesday. The growths from 50,000 to 60,000, 40,000 to 50,000, 30,000 to 40,000, 20,000 to 30,000 and 10,000 to 20,000 each took two weeks or fewer.
Deaths from the virus have seemingly plateaued, also. Maryland has reported 177 new victims in the past two weeks, compared to 277 in the two weeks prior. The state has reported fewer than 20 deaths for 12 straight days, though deaths did not necessarily occur on the day they were reported. In all, there have 3,140 virus-related fatalities in Maryland.
Hospitalizations, too, continue to decline. At 404, the state’s tally of virus patients currently hospitalized ticked up by one from Monday, but since May 6, hospitalizations have declined by more than 75%.
Maryland officials have reported a seven-day average positivity rate below 5% for an 11th straight day, with Tuesday’s 4.53% marking a slight increase from Monday’s record low of 4.51%. The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 5% or lower for 14 straight days before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
Through Monday’s data, Maryland is one of 22 states with a seven-day rolling positivity rate beneath 5%, having the 18th lowest rate overall, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
This article will be updated.