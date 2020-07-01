Maryland reports fewer new confirmed coronavirus cases in June than April, May

With the coronavirus pandemic entering its fifth calendar month Wednesday, Maryland saw fewer new confirmed infections of COVID-19 in June than in either April or May, according to state data.
State officials reported 359 new cases Wednesday, bringing Maryland to 67,918 confirmed infections as of the first day of July. That’s 14,591 more total cases than the state had June 1, compared to increases of 21,487 from April 1 to May 1 and 29,855 from May 1 to June 1.
Along with new cases, Maryland has seen declining rates in other noteworthy metrics such as deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rate over the past month.
The state reported 15 more fatalities Wednesday, the sixth straight day with fewer than 20 deaths reported. Deaths are not always reported on the day or even week they occur. Maryland’s 646 fatalities reported between June 1 and Wednesday are less than half of the 1,333 reported during the month of may May. In all, the virus has killed 3,077 of those with confirmed infections.
June started with 1,174 patients hospitalized for the virus, with 479 of those cases requiring intensive care. Although current hospitalizations increased for a third straight day Wednesday, those figures have dropped to 461 and 154, respectively, over the past month.
At the end of May, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 10.9%, a steep drop after ending April at 24.5% but still among the highest in the country. Now, Maryland is one of 26 states with a rolling positivity rate below 5%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates below 5% before states begin easing virus-related restrictions; the state’s 4.72% rate reported Wednesday marked its sixth straight day below 5%.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
