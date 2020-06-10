xml:space="preserve">
Maryland coronavirus hospitalizations reach two-week streak of declines

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 10, 2020 10:05 AM

Maryland officials reported 561 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state to 59,465 infections of COVID-19.

The number of patients currently hospitalized because of the virus has dropped daily for two straight weeks, with 955 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, 15 fewer than Tuesday.

The state reported 33 new fatalities associated with the virus, bringing Maryland’s death toll to 2,719. Deaths are not always reported on the date they occur.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This article will be updated.

