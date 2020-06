FOR SUN-PAGE 2 -- STANDALONE -- Christina Medina, working for Westmoreland Farms of Virginia, selects a box of local strawberries for a customer. This is the last week of the strawberry season at their Westmoreland County farm. At the Catonsville Farmers Market patrons are asked to wear masks, wash their hands before entering, practice social distancing, use credit cards Ð and not sample the products. May 31, 2020 (Amy Davis)