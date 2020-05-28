Maryland reports 1,286 new coronavirus cases, more than prior two days combined

A day before Maryland takes the next step of its reopening process, state officials reported 1,286 new cases of the coronavirus, more than the prior two days combined.
There are 49,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Maryland, with 8,392 of those infections requiring hospitalizations during the virus’ run, according to state data. Maryland officials report 1,334 patients are currently hospitalized because of the virus, a decline of four after two straight days of increases.
Current hospitalizations are the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is most strongly considering in its decisions of continued reopening. Wednesday, Hogan announced the state will allow outdoor dining, camps and pools under certain specifications beginning Friday as Maryland approaches the second phase of its reopening plan.
The state also reported 37 more fatalities from COVID-19. There have been fewer than 50 reported deaths in eight of the past nine days, though the date deaths are reported does not reflect the date they happen. The coronavirus has killed 2,307 Marylanders, according to state data.
This article will be updated.