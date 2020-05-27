Maryland reports 736 new coronavirus infections as hospitalizations climb again

Maryland officials reported 736 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state to 48,423 confirmed infections of COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus.
Another 53 deaths were reported, though fatalities are not always reported on the day they happen; 14 of the 53 victims reported Wednesday died before this week, according to state data. The additional tally of victims bring the virus’ death toll in the state to 2,270, not including another 122 deaths linked to the virus but not confirmed by laboratory tests.
The state also provided its weekly update on the virus’ impact on nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities. Nearly one-fifth of the state’s infections of the coronavirus have been in the staff and residents of such facilities, with residents accounting for 1,276 deaths, 56% of Maryland’s confirmed toll. Fourteen nursing home staff members have died of COVID-19.
Current hospitalizations, the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is considering most strongly in its determination of entering the next phase of Maryland’s reopening plan, climbed for a second straight day, with 23 additional patients bringing the state to 1,338 hospitalizations. Cases requiring intensive care remained at 520.
The state reported 102 new patients have ever been hospitalized during the virus’ run, bringing that total to 8,281, while 3,401 of the infected have been released from isolation.
Hogan will provide an update on the state’s recovery plan at 5 p.m. Thursday.
