Maryland announces single-day high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases

Maryland officials announced 1,784 new cases — a single-day high for the state — and 60 more deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, as the state blew past 40,000 confirmed infections while reaching the cusp of 2,000 confirmed fatalities.
Officially, the state is reporting 41,546 cases and 1,963 victims of COVID-19. Maryland officials say there are another 118 deaths they believe have been caused by the virus, with those infections not confirmed by laboratory tests.
Hospitalizations, the metric which Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is tracking most closely as it considers the next steps in the state’s reopening process, dropped for the third straight day and 11th time in the past 13 days. Maryland reported 1,421 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus, with 537 of those cases requiring intensive care, also marking a decline from Monday.
