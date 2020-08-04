Maryland confirms 710 new coronavirus cases, fourth straight day of decline

The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days of testing positivity rates before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland began its reopening process before officially hitting that benchmark, the state’s reported seven-day average positivity rate remained below 5% for the 40th straight day Tuesday, increasing slightly to 4.44%. During this stretch, though, Maryland has yet to report a streak of longer than six consecutive days in which its single-day positivity rate was below 5%.