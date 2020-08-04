Maryland confirms 710 new coronavirus cases, fourth straight day of decline

Maryland officials reported 710 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the fourth straight day in which the number of new infections was fewer than the prior day.
The additional cases bring the state to 91,854 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while seven new fatalities reported Tuesday increased the virus’ death toll in Maryland to 3,396.
The state announced its testing sites will be closed Tuesday because of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The number of patients currently hospitalized because of the virus fell by one to 547, with 137 of those cases requiring intensive care.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days of testing positivity rates before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland began its reopening process before officially hitting that benchmark, the state’s reported seven-day average positivity rate remained below 5% for the 40th straight day Tuesday, increasing slightly to 4.44%. During this stretch, though, Maryland has yet to report a streak of longer than six consecutive days in which its single-day positivity rate was below 5%.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus research center, which calculates positivity rate differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate at 5.96% through Monday’s data. Although that’s a drop from 6.14% the day before, Hopkins has Maryland as one of 34 states with a positivity rate above 5%, though its rate is the fifth-lowest of that group, between neighboring Pennsylvania (5.56%) and Virginia (6.07%).
The difference in Hopkins and state’s rates stems from the data used to calculate them. Maryland calculates positivity rate using the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume, while Hopkins’ rate is determined using the number of people with confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, , meaning individuals receiving multiple positive tests are only counted once in the calculation.
The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening include 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10%, which Maryland has achieved in both its single-day and seven-day rates, with a median test result return time of less than two days. The state is not reporting its average test return time.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.