Maryland reports 743 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths — the highest daily death count since August

Maryland reported 743 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 12 new deaths tied to COVID-19, the highest daily death toll since late August.
Cases are rising across the country, with 34 states seeing weekly increases in cases as of Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. Just three states and Washington, D.C. are seeing weekly decreases, while 13 states are considered to be level, including Maryland, according to Hopkins' data. Research has suggested that colder fall and winter temperatures could allow the virus to spread more freely.
The new bundle of data brought Maryland to a total of 137,979 confirmed virus cases and 3,924 deaths since the pandemic took hold in the state in March. Maryland has recorded the 15th-most deaths per capita and the 29th-most cases per capita among states, according to Hopkins' data.
There were 458 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday, , down from 463 Wednesday. While that metric has increased from 281 patients on Sept. 20, the total is still far below late April’s peak of more than 1,700 people actively hospitalized, according to The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus data.
Out of those hospitalized, 125 required intensive care, down from 131 Wednesday. Maryland has now seen 10 straight days of triple-digit ICU hospitalizations after staying below 100 for most of September and the beginning of October.
Nationwide, the death toll from the virus has been nearly 300,000, including about 100,000 deaths not directly tied to the virus, but ones that would not have occurred had it not been for the virus, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study said Tuesday.
Black and Latino people have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus in Maryland and across the nation. Black and Latino Marylanders make up less than half of the state’s population but close to 62% of cases in which race was known.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percent at which tests return positive over a week, was at 3.1%, down slightly from 3.11% Wednesday. The state’s rolling positivity rate has generally risen since being as low as 2.51% as of late September, according to The Sun’s data.
Hopkins, whose data provider changed its positivity rate calculation Friday, reported Maryland’s positivity rate to be 2.37% as of Wednesday, essentially level from Tuesday. Hopkins now uses all viral tests performed in its calculation as opposed to the number of people tested as it did in its previous method, which has lowered its rate. The state calculates its positivity rate by using the number of tests.
