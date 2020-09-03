693 cases, 11 deaths added to Maryland’s coronavirus totals

Another 693 cases and 11 fatalities were added to Maryland’s coronavirus counts Thursday, raising the state’s totals to 110,012 confirmed infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 3,634 virus-related deaths.
The additions come a day before Maryland will enter the third stage of its reopening process, with jurisdictions permitted to open all businesses, including entertainment venues, at 5 p.m. Friday.
The state reported 382 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus’ effects, an increase from Wednesday’s 370. Of those patients, 112 are in intensive care, down one from Wednesday.
Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate, the percent of positive results among all virus tests performed during the past week, was 3.41%, the 26th straight day for that figure beneath 4%.
The state’s reported rate has been under 5% for 70 consecutive days, five times the length of the World Health Organization’s recommendation that governments see 14 straight days with a rate no higher than 5% before easing virus-related restrictions. Maryland began its initial reopening process before reaching that two-week benchmark.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which calculates positivity rate with a different formula than the state, has Maryland with the 20th lowest seven-day among all states. Hopkins also ranks Maryland as having performed the 20th most tests per capita while reporting the 21st most cases and 12th most deaths per capita.
Maryland determines its positivity rate by finding the percentage of tests that return a positive result, meaning multiple tests performed on the same individuals are all counted unless those tests take place on the same day at the same location. Hopkins calculates for Maryland and all other states by dividing the number of cases by the number of people tested, removing those repeat tests from the calculation.
Using Hopkins’ method, Maryland’s positivity rate entering Thursday was 4.65%. It’s the state’s 20th straight day beneath 5% using that calculation, surpassing a 19-day stretch through late June and early July for Maryland’s longest stretch below 5% using Hopkins’ formula.
