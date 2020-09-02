Maryland’s coronavirus caseload grows by 456 as state reports 6 new deaths

In comparison to other states, Maryland entered Wednesday with the 19th lowest seven-day positivity rate, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. Hopkins, though, calculates positivity differently than the state. Rather than using the number of positive tests among all tests performed, Hopkins divides new confirmed cases by new people tested, meaning any individual who is tested more than once is counted only once in the calculation. The state, however, includes those repeat tests in its formula as long as they were not performed the same day at the same location.