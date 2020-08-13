Maryland reports fewest new unemployment claims since early March as state reports 776 new coronavirus cases

As Maryland reported its fewest new weekly unemployment claims since early March, the state confirmed 776 new infections and nine new fatalities from the coronavirus.
The virus shuttered businesses nationwide in March, when the pandemic first struck Maryland. In the five months since, the state has confirmed 98,160 cases of the coronavirus, with at least 3,483 resulting in death.
More than 13,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment for the first time last week, but that figure marks the state’s lowest weekly total since the week that ended March 14, when fewer than 4,000 residents filed new claims. The next week, there were more than 42,000 new claimants.
Some of those who have filed found themselves caught in a nationwide fraud investigation that affected Maryland’s system, leaving them without needed payments as they wait out the investigation.
As the state’s unemployment claims soared, so did its virus caseload. Maryland reported almost as many confirmed cases in July as it did in April, but through nearly the first two weeks of August, the state’s daily count of new cases has started to decline. Over the final two weeks of July, Maryland averaged 855 new COVID-19 cases a day. Through the first 12 days of August, that figure was more than 100 lower.
After its sharpest by-percent decline in current virus-related hospitalizations during the pandemic, Maryland reported that its hospitals have 470 patients as of Thursday morning, with 111 of those cases requiring intensive care. Both figures mark declines since Wednesday.
The state reported its seven-day average testing positivity rate as 3.49%, its lowest reported rate and the 49th straight day Maryland’s figure has been beneath 5%. The state’s rate tracks the percent of positive test results among all test conducted, a method consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before governments ease virus-related restrictions. The CDC guidelines for entering a third reopening phase call for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10%, which Maryland has achieved in both its single-day and seven-day rates, with a median test result return time of fewer than two days. The state is not reporting its average test return time.
Maryland began its reopening process before reaching the WHO’s benchmark.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which calculates positivity rate differently than the state, has Maryland with the 17th-lowest positivity rate among the nation’s 50 states. Hopkins, which has Maryland with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.14% through Wednesday’s data, determines its rate using the number of people tested, meaning multiple tests on the same individuals aren’t included in the calculation.
Among states, Maryland ranks 24th in test results per capita, 17th in cases per capita and 11th in deaths per capita through Wednesday’s data, according to Hopkins.
