Maryland adds 541 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations fall beneath 500 for first time since July 22

Maryland confirmed 541 new cases and seven new deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state to at least 97,384 infections and 3,474 victims of COVID-19.
Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland ranks 17th in cases per capita and 11th in deaths per capita among the 50 states, according to John Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
With 488 patients currently hospitalized for the coronavirus as Wednesday, Maryland’s hospitals have reported having fewer than 500 patients for the first time since July 22, with 41 fewer patients than were reported Tuesday. The number of patients requiring intensive care, 117 as of Wednesday, hasn’t exceeded 150 since July 2, but Maryland hasn’t had fewer than 100 ICU cases since late March.
The state’s reported seven-day average positivity rate, 3.61% as of Wednesday, has been below 5% for 48 straight days and beneath 4% for five of the past six days. The figure measures how many virus tests among those conducted return a positive result.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before governments ease virus-related restrictions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for entering a third reopening phase calls for 14 straight days with a positivity rate beneath 10%, which Maryland has achieved in both its single-day and seven-day rates, with a median test result return time of fewer than two days. The state is not reporting its average test return time.
Maryland began its reopening process before reaching the WHO’s benchmark.
Through Tuesday’s data, Hopkins, which calculates positivity rate differently than the state, has Maryland as one of 37 states with a seven-day rolling positivity rate exceed 5%, though Maryland’s 5.25% rate is the fourth-lowest rate among that group. Hopkins determines its rate using the number of confirmed cases in a given week divided by the number of people tested, while the state divides the number of positive tests by that week’s total testing volume, meaning the multiple results of individuals who are tested more than once are all included in the calculation.
Maryland ranked 24th among all states in tests conducted per capita as of Tuesday, according to Hopkins.
