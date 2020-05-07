Maryland confirms 1,200 new coronavirus cases as state approaches 30,000 infections

The state reported Wednesday that about 60% of the virus’ victims in Maryland were residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. Of the state’s confirmed 2,317 infected residents at least 80 years old, more than a quarter have died. Those 611 fatalities account for nearly half of Maryland’s death toll from COVID-19, while nearly 90% of those the virus and its effects have killed in the state were at least 60 years old.