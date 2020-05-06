Maryland adds 1,045 coronavirus cases, ending four-day decline in new cases

Maryland reported 1,045 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, ending a run of four consecutive days with fewer new confirmed cases than the previous day.
Those new cases brought the state to 28,163 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
An additional 48 fatalities also were reported, pushing Maryland’s death toll from the virus to 1,338. Another 99 deaths have been attributed to the virus, though those victims’ infections weren’t confirmed by a laboratory test.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will have a news conference at 3 p.m. and will be joined by State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon and Dr. David Marcozzi, University of Maryland Medical System’s COVID-19 incident commander.
Hogan’s office has pointed recently to declining or leveling in hospitalization rates and intensive care cases as the metrics it is most closely monitoring to determine when to begin to ease stay-at-home orders and reopen Maryland. The state reported 1,707 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, compared to 1,693 on Tuesday. Of those, 584 are in intensive care, up from 573 on Tuesday.
There have been 5,497 hospitalizations from the virus total, 160 more than Tuesday.
This article will be updated.