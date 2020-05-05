Maryland sees fourth straight day of declining new cases of coronavirus while matching single-day high for fatalities

Maryland on Tuesday reported an additional 709 confirmed cases and 74 deaths from the coronavirus. The former figure extended the state’s run to four consecutive days with drops in new cases, while the latter matches Maryland’s single-day high for reported deaths.
Those additions bring the state to at least 27,117 infections and 1,290 fatalities. But as those counts continue to climb, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office has recently noted that the metrics it’s most focused on before beginning implementation of its reopening plan are hospitalizations and cases requiring intensive care.
Although plateauing in those areas has become the focal point, Hogan has previously noted that a 14-day downward trend in those statistics and others would be required to reopen.
The state reported the number of current hospitalizations has risen to 1,693 since Monday, with 573 ICU cases compared to 563 on Monday. Maryland officials reported that the state’s count of people who have ever been hospitalized with the virus grew from 5,199 to 5,337.
This story will be updated.