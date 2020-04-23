Maryland ‘still climbing’ in coronavirus cases, deaths as toll reaches 680

Maryland added nearly 1,000 new cases and reported 49 deaths from the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state to 680 confirmed victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Maryland’s death toll from the virus possibly exceeds 700, with the state reporting another 68 probable deaths, meaning the victims likely died of COVID-19 but a laboratory test never confirmed them to have the virus.
In a live video interview with Politico’s Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will likely not see the same spike as other states, but still appeared to be on the “upward” side of the trajectory with respect to hospitalizations, new cases and fatalities.
“We are hopeful that these steps are going to mitigate and lower the trajectory, but unfortunately, we are still climbing, and not over that hump yet,” he said.
In all, Maryland has confirmed 15,737 cases of the virus, with 962 of those added to the count Thursday.
Hogan said all parts of the region were still facing upward climbs in their curves, but he hopes his “early and aggressive” intervention will help flatten and lengthen the curve.
“It’ll be a while before you see people close together,” he added, referring to his social distancing ordinances designed to keep people at home and away from one another. “It’ll be a smart, slow, and gradual reopening — and we shouldn’t even consider saying that until we have 14 days of numbers going down.”
To this point, Maryland has yet to have more than two consecutive days in which the number of new cases was lower than the day before.
