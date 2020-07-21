Maryland coronavirus cases continue to climb, deaths still stagnant

Maryland’s tally of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continued to climb Tuesday, while the number of COVID-19 related deaths the state has reported daily have remained low.
The state added 860 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to its count, bringing Maryland’s infection total to at least 79,545. The rise continued the state’s general increase in new cases over the past two weeks. Over the previous 14 days, Maryland has reported an average of 654 new cases of the virus each day, compared to 385 over the two weeks prior. More new cases are being reported on average than there were at the same point in June, with a 14-day average of 452 cases on June 21, but the increasing caseload remains far beneath the average daily rise of 1,011 in the two weeks leading to May 21.
Maryland’s streak of 25 consecutive days with fewer than 20 reported deaths from the virus ended with exactly 20 reported Tuesday. In all, the virus and its effects have killed at least 3,272 Marylanders. Over the past two weeks, the state has reported an average of 9.4 new victims a day, compared to an average of 46 over the same timeframe May 21.
Like cases, the count of current hospitalizations is trending upwards but is not approaching the peak levels from the pandemic’s first couple of months. The 484 patients reported Wednesday as currently hospitalized are 98 more than the number reported eight days ago but represent a far more manageable total than the state’s peak of 1,711 patients in late April.
For the 26th straight day, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was beneath 5%, the mark the World Health Organization recommends governments see for 14 consecutive days before easing virus-related restrictions. In at least five of those 26 days, the state’s reported single-day positivity rate has exceeded 5%, with Maryland’s longest streak of single-day rates under 5% being six days.
John’s Hopkins University’s coronavirus research center calculates positivity rate differently than the state, using the number of people tested rather than the total testing volume. Using that approach, Hopkins has Maryland’s positivity rate at 5.30% through Monday’s data, the second lowest of the 33 states that exceed the 5% benchmark.
