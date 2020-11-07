Maryland reports 1,410 coronavirus cases, continuing surge in cases and hospitalizations

Continuing a surge, Maryland reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases Saturday and six deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Saturday’s new case total is the second most reported since May, when the virus was at its peak. It’s the fourth-highest single day total during the pandemic, trailing only Friday and two days in May.
Saturday was the fourth straight day reporting at least 1,000 virus cases after not doing so since Aug. 1.
Hospitalizations also hit the highest total since late June. Maryland reported 632 people hospitalized Saturday, up from 609 the day before, with hospitalizations more than doubling since late September. Rising hospitalizations have been some experts' biggest concern statewide.
Among those hospitalized, 153 needed intensive care, up one from 152 Friday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since they were at 68 in late September.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 152,915 cases and 4,052 deaths since March. Maryland has recorded the 17th-most deaths and the 33rd-most cases per capita among states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The new numbers come after Gov. Larry Hogan called Thursday for stricter enforcement from local jurisdictions of COVID-19 restrictions amid surging virus cases and hospitalizations, and said the state was at a pivotal point in fighting the virus.
Baltimore City announced Friday that it is limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings at all facilities, including restaurants and religious establishments, to 25% capacity, among other increased restrictions. The city ordered all bars not serving food to close. The city also mandated masks be worn at all times in public.
The virus' spread is increasing across the country, as 43 states, including Maryland, have seen an increase in cases in the past week, according to data from Hopkins. Just one state has seen a decrease in the past week and six are considered to be level, according to Hopkins' data.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.54% as of Saturday, up from 4.37% Friday. Hopkins' positivity rate, which is calculated differently than the state’s, was 3.63% as of Friday’s data, up from 3.44% as of Thursday.
