With cases rising nationwide, Maryland reports 497 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

With coronavirus cases increasing in about two-thirds of states, Maryland reported 497 new virus cases and four deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The new batch of data moves Maryland to a total of 136,154 confirmed virus cases and 3,895 deaths since the pandemic took hold in Maryland in March.
With cooler fall temperatures, which researchers suggest may increase the virus’ spread, weekly case numbers are rising in 33 of 50 states, including Maryland, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. Only six states and Washington, D.C. are currently seeing decreases, while 11 are level, according to the university’s data.
The state reported 434 active hospitalizations, up one from 433 Sunday. The state has seen an uptick in current hospitalizations since Oct. 4, when 320 people were actively hospitalized. On Sept. 20, the state had 281 people who were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, Maryland reported 116 needed intensive care, up one from 115 Sunday. The state has now recorded seven straight days with triple-digit ICU hospitalizations after going most of September and the start of October in double-digits.
The state’s reported seven-day testing positivity rate — which measures the percentage of positive tests coming back over a weeklong period — was 3.14%, the same as Sunday.
Hopkins’ positivity rate was 2.30% as of Sunday. The university’s data provider made a change Friday in how it calculated the seven-day average rate, which has dropped significantly since the alteration, down from above 5% on Friday.
The center previously used the number of people tested as opposed to the number of overall tests, which is how the state calculates its positivity rate. Now, Hopkins' uses all viral tests performed to calculate its positivity rate. With the new calculation, Maryland has the eighth-lowest positivity rate among states and Washington, D.C.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 consecutive days testing positivity rates of 5% or lower before beginning reopening measures.